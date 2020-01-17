Video of LSU players dancing to ‘Get The Gat’ at White House goes viral

WASHINGTON (WAFB) - A video has gone viral just hours after the LSU national championship team’s visit to the White House. on Jan. 17.
Justin Jefferson, several other players, and a woman dance to “Get The Gat” inside the White House in a video posted to the social media platform TikTok.
The woman is Gemi Bordelon, the wife of Ben Bordelon who played for LSU in the 1990s.
The LSU football team often danced to the song in the locker room after games during the 2019 regular season, in which they went 12-0.
No. 1 LSU defeated No. 3 Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship in New Orleans on Jan. 13.
President Trump congratulated the team during a ceremony at the White House on Jan. 17.
After the Tigers finish their visit to the nation’s capital, they will fly back to Baton Rouge for a victory parade and celebration on LSU’s campus.
The parade is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Jan. 18.
RELATED STORIES:
- Here’s where you can buy LSU National Champions gear
- VIDEO: Joe Burrow celebrates LSU’s National Championship victory by smoking cigar
- Here’s how many people watched LSU dominate Clemson
- Mayor to present LSU Tigers with a key to the city, parade planned for LSU football team after CFP National Championship win
- The Advocate selling extra copies, special edition posters after LSU’s national championship win
- Are the 2019 LSU Tigers the best team in college football history?
- LSU fan starts GoFundMe to buy Clemson mascot new outfit after numerous jokes about its appearance
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.