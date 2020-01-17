TSA reports record number of guns found at airport security checkpoints in 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - More guns were found at TSA checkpoints across the country in 2019 than 2018.
“At best you’re going to be delayed, you’re going to miss your flight. At worst, you’ll end up with a significant fine or you could be arrested," Heath Allen, executive director of the Lake Charles Regional Airport, said.
TSA reports in their year in review, 4,432 were found in carry-ons at airports across the country — up five percent from 2018′s numbers. 87% of those found were loaded.
“With more people traveling, especially in certain parts of the country with stronger second amendment protections, you know it’s only natural you’re going to have more of those showing up at the airport," Allen said.
So, how did Lake Charles Regional Airport fare? According to TSA’s review, they only had two incidents in which a gun was brought to a security checkpoint.
“One gun showing up at a check point is too many, but to put it in perspective for Lake Charles specifically, folks bringing a gun to the check point represents about 0.003% of our passengers," Allen said.
If you plan to travel any time soon and need to bring a gun, Allen reminds you how to properly pack a gun.
“It does have to be declared with the airline, locked in a hard case and checked as a bag. It cannot be carried on your person or in a bag that you’re going to try and carry on the aircraft itself," Allen said.
Allen also said it’s important to check and double check the gun laws wherever you’re traveling to.
