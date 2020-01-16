Text messages used for U.S. Army recruitment scam debunked

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -
After the U.S. strike on an Iranian leader and retaliation from the country, rumors began to swirl about the country heading to war.
Fake text messages alerting recipients they have been drafted asked them to report to their nearest army recruiting office.
The draft hasn’t been used since 1973, and according to Captain Paxton Haydel, Commander for the U.S. Army Recruiting Company, even if a draft was needed, it wouldn’t involve the U.S. Army.
“Enrolling in the Selective Service doesn’t automatically enlist you into the United States Military," Capt. Haydel said. “Per the selective service, which is the entity that oversees the draft, Congress and the President of the United States would have to enact legislation if a national emergency exists where a draft is necessary.”
Notifications alerting whether or not you have been drafted wouldn’t come from the U.S. Army. They would come from the U.S. Selective Service.
U.S. Army Recruiter for Lake Charles, Sergeant James Kelly says the army does use texting, but for recruiting.
“Normally through text messaging the recruiter will get a contact list and he will send a simple text, ‘Hello, I’m Sergeant First class Kelly, United States Army. How are you doing?,'" Sgt. Kelly said. "The text message should be basic, should be simple, nothing long and drawn out.”
Texts from recruiters will come from local nubers and the recipient can call or text back for verification. If they have any suspicion, Sgt. Kelly said that they can contact their local recruiting office.
Recruiters also reach out through phone calls, Facebook, Instagram and through job postings from sites like Indeed.
“Our average time from contact to where they actually sign an enlistment contract with the United States Army is 14 days,” Sgt. Kelly said.
Prospective recruits can back out at any time during the recruitment process without any penalty.
“Since 1973 we’ve been an all volunteer force so part of our job as recruiters is to go out and maintain our force capabilities and recruit an all-volunteer force,” Sgt. Kelly said.
Last year, 75 U.S. Army recruits were from the Lake Charles area.
For more information about careers in the U.S. Army, click HERE.
If you’re interested in joining a career in the army, you can contact Sgt. James Kelly at (337) 493-7077.
