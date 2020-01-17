SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 16, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 16, 2020.
Damon Dupree Huren, 36, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; contempt of court (2 charges).
Michael Anthony Martinez Jr., 29, Lake Charles: Attempted theft of between $1,000 and $5,000; owning tools customarily used by thieves.
Don Houston Runte, 32, Lake Charles: Attempted theft of between $1,000 and $5,000; owning tools customarily used by thieves; theft under $1,000.
Brian Damar Paul, 33, Lake Charles: Bigamy.
Mark Daniel Kratzer, 40, Sulphur: Contempt of court.
Heavenly Faith Harris, 20, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Courtney Paige Fee, 22, Kinder: Probation violation.
Ashleigh Renee Bellard, 37, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Malcolm Roy Leger II, 34, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft between $1,000 and $5,000; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Alireza Shabani, 27, Denham Springs: Residential contractor fraud worth $1500 or more.
Chera Patrice Michon, 46, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.
Nicole Elizabeth Bly, 28, Sulphur: Instate detainer.
Troy Kim McBride, 56, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; contempt of court.
Anh Khoa Nguyen, 29, Irvington, AL: Following vehicles; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Andrew Marice Kyle Jr., 35, Lake Charles: Armed robbery.
Kimberli Jewell Guidry, 45, Sulphur: Violation of a drug-free zone; criminal conspiracy; distribution or possession of marijuana; contempt of court.
Shawn Nicole Lee, 42, Lake Charles: Obstruction of justice.
Timothy Bryan Benoit Jr., 34, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; sexual battery (3 charges); first degree rape (3 charges); cruelty to juveniles (3 charges).
Aaron Jay Carter, 33, DeQuincy: Theft under $1,000; theft between $5,000 and $25,000; burglary (3 charges); theft of a firearm.
Mark Wayne Guillory, 57, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; headlamps on motor vehicles.
