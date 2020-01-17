SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 16, 2020

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 16, 2020
By Patrick Deaville | January 17, 2020 at 5:51 AM CST - Updated January 17 at 5:51 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 16, 2020.

Damon Dupree Huren, 36, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; contempt of court (2 charges).

Michael Anthony Martinez Jr., 29, Lake Charles: Attempted theft of between $1,000 and $5,000; owning tools customarily used by thieves.

Don Houston Runte, 32, Lake Charles: Attempted theft of between $1,000 and $5,000; owning tools customarily used by thieves; theft under $1,000.

Brian Damar Paul, 33, Lake Charles: Bigamy.

Mark Daniel Kratzer, 40, Sulphur: Contempt of court.

Heavenly Faith Harris, 20, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Courtney Paige Fee, 22, Kinder: Probation violation.

Ashleigh Renee Bellard, 37, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Malcolm Roy Leger II, 34, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft between $1,000 and $5,000; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Alireza Shabani, 27, Denham Springs: Residential contractor fraud worth $1500 or more.

Chera Patrice Michon, 46, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Nicole Elizabeth Bly, 28, Sulphur: Instate detainer.

Troy Kim McBride, 56, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; contempt of court.

Anh Khoa Nguyen, 29, Irvington, AL: Following vehicles; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Andrew Marice Kyle Jr., 35, Lake Charles: Armed robbery.

Kimberli Jewell Guidry, 45, Sulphur: Violation of a drug-free zone; criminal conspiracy; distribution or possession of marijuana; contempt of court.

Shawn Nicole Lee, 42, Lake Charles: Obstruction of justice.

Timothy Bryan Benoit Jr., 34, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; sexual battery (3 charges); first degree rape (3 charges); cruelty to juveniles (3 charges).

Aaron Jay Carter, 33, DeQuincy: Theft under $1,000; theft between $5,000 and $25,000; burglary (3 charges); theft of a firearm.

Mark Wayne Guillory, 57, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; headlamps on motor vehicles.

