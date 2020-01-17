Suspect arrested following burglary at Paycheck Loans in Sulphur

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - A man has been arrested for burglary following the robbery of Paycheck Loans earlier this month, according to Sulphur Police.
Capt. Jason Gully says detectives executed a search warrant for three burglaries at a residence on Trailer St. on January 9, 2020. The burglaries relating to the warrant occurred on January 6, 2020, and included the robbery of Paycheck Loans.
Detectives say they found evidence of the burglaries, including a purse that had been stolen from a vehicle on Henning Dr. at the residence.
Michael Bruce, 51, of Sulphur, was arrested at the residence and booked into the Sulphur Jail for 3 instances of burglary, 2 instances of property damage, and theft.
Sulphur Police ask anyone with additional information to contact Detective Foster at 337-313-1158 or jfoster@sulphur.org.
