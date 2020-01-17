Students, staff at F.K. White wear purple to honor student who died in fire

“Ski Smith was a typical, happy-go-lucky twelve-year-old girl. She got along with anyone she met and was one of the first to show kindness to any new students here at F.K. White. She really liked her group of friends, but she loved her family very much. Ski always spoke well of her mother and little brother. In the afternoons at dismissal, her face would light up when she saw her mom’s car pull around. We will truly miss her smiling face and positive attitude. One of her favorite colors was purple, so our students wore her color to honor her today. She will forever be in our hearts.”