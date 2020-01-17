Students, staff at F.K. White wear purple to honor student who died in fire

Students and teachers at F.K. White wore purple Friday to honor student Ski Smith, who died in a house fire. (Source: Calcasieu Parish School Board)
January 17, 2020 at 3:41 PM CST - Updated January 17 at 4:57 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Students and staff at F.K. White wore purple Friday to honor Ski Smith, a student at the school who was killed in a house fire this week.

Smith and her mother, Marie Bourque, died from smoke inhalation sustained in the house fire on Dobbertine Road. Her 11-year-old brother was also hospitalized after the fire.

A mother and her daughter died in a house fire on Dobbertine Road this week. Marie Bourque, 39, and her daughter, Ski Smith, 12, both died of smoke inhalation. (Source: Family)

School adminstrators released a statement Friday:

“Ski Smith was a typical, happy-go-lucky twelve-year-old girl. She got along with anyone she met and was one of the first to show kindness to any new students here at F.K. White. She really liked her group of friends, but she loved her family very much. Ski always spoke well of her mother and little brother. In the afternoons at dismissal, her face would light up when she saw her mom’s car pull around. We will truly miss her smiling face and positive attitude. One of her favorite colors was purple, so our students wore her color to honor her today. She will forever be in our hearts.”

Students and teachers at F.K. White wore purple Friday to honor student Ski Smith, who died in a house fire. (Source: Calcasieu Parish School Board)
Students and teachers at F.K. White wore purple Friday to honor student Ski Smith, who died in a house fire. (Source: Calcasieu Parish School Board)
Students and teachers at F.K. White wore purple Friday to honor student Ski Smith, who died in a house fire. (Source: Calcasieu Parish School Board)
Students and teachers at F.K. White wore purple Friday to honor student Ski Smith, who died in a house fire. (Source: Calcasieu Parish School Board)

