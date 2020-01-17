State Fire Marshal’s Office obtains two murder warrants in connection with Dobbertine Road house fire

Authorities have obtained two warrants for second-degree murder for Casey Hatch in connection with a fatal house fire on Dobbertine Road this week. (Source: Lafayette Sheriff's Office)
By Cinnamon Cornell | January 17, 2020 at 5:38 PM CST - Updated January 17 at 6:14 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Two murder warrants have been obtained for a 36-year-old man in connection with a house fire on Dobbertine Road Tuesday night that claimed the life of a 39-year-old mother and her 12-year-old daughter.

Both warrants for 36-year-old Casey Hatch are for second-degree murder, according to information from the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Marie Bourque and her daughter, Ski Smith, both died from smoke inhalation. Bourque’s 11-year-old son remains in critical condition.

Hatch owned the trailer where Bourque and her children were staying. Following the fire, he was hospitalized in Lafayette, where he is currently being held in the Lafayette Parish jail on an unrelated, outstanding warrant out of Calcasieu Parish.

Officials are in the process of transferring Hatch back to Calcasieu.

