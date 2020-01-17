Sports Person of the Week - Addy Tremie

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Sulphur Lady Tors head coach Helen Lefevre is a staple in the coaching profession in the state of Louisiana. She's been roaming the court for over three decades and recently eclipsed the 800 win mark in her career. In that span, every one of her teams has had one thing in common.
“When you show up and you lace those shoes on, go to work every day,” Sulphur head coach Helen Lefevre said of her teams in the past. "All these years I’ve been coaching, I’ve been blessed to have athletes that do that. They don’t mind coming in the gym and working hard each day.”
The 2019-2020 edition of the Lady Tors is no different. With district play around the corner, Sulphur is out to a 19-4 start with a top ten ranking in Class 5A. The Lady Tors have a tight-knit group of seniors with none shining brighter than senior sharpshooter Addy Tremie.
“When I came in the gym I knew I was a shooter so I stayed after practice shooting my shots," Sulphur shooting guard Addy Tremie admitted. “I’ve always shot and I said that was my game so I stuck with it and kept practicing.”
“On the floor they can’t double down on our post people when they have Addy outside spotting up for the three so that’s been part of our success,” Lefevre said of Tremie
The success didn't come overnight. Tremie has had a strong work ethic instilled in her since day one which is a big reason why she leads the Lady Tors with 17 points and six boards per game.
“I just want to make my family proud,” said Tremie. "I never get a day off. I shoot every single day. Weekends, holidays, everything.
She doesn’t plan on being done just yet. Tremie is hoping her hard work will get her name out there and give her a chance to reach her ultimate goal of playing at the next level.
“Right now I’m just being patient and praying about it and hoping I get a scholarship of some kind," said Tremie. "I just want to make myself proud, my coaches proud, and my family proud.”