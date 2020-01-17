LSU Tigers fans rush to get merchandise after championship win

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After the LSU win Monday night, the first thing lots of Lake Area fans did was head out to buy some LSU merchandise.
“Louisiana needed this, I’m just so proud of Coach O," Katy Powell, an LSU fan, said through tears.
For many LSU fans, seeing the Tigers win the National Championship game was emotional.
“I was like tearing up when Coach O was talking and stuff. I’ve never been more proud to live in Louisiana, it’s awesome," Natalie Theriot said.
Their first priority post-victory was to pick up some LSU gear.
“I bought four shirts, the legend one. That’s what I’m talking about Willis!” Becky Lee said, laughing.
“I gotta show my pride. I got to show my pride. I couldn’t be prouder of a team and of a coach," J.C. Powell said.
As a former LSU player in the 1980s, Kevin Guidry said this year’s team has created a dynasty.
“LSU has always had a great tradition of being able to put a quality product out on the field that fans can come out and enjoy every Saturday. I mean, Coach O has done a tremendous job," Guidry said.
Guidry predicts with such a strong season, LSU will have no trouble leading top recruits.
“Get an education and graduate, get a chance to play on Sundays and get a chance to win a national championship. Those are kinda the three things kids are looking for when they go to a school. They want to know ‘can you give me this?’ I think right now LSU, on all three of those, they can do," Guidry said.
If you haven’t gotten your merchandise yet, both Dick’s Sporting Goods and Academy Sports and Outdoors carry the gear.
