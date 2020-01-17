Local committee encourages people to participate in 2020 census

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The 2020 census is right around the corner and community leaders in Calcasieu Parish want you to have all the information you need to be prepared.
“It’s very important because a lot of federal funding [and] business development plans are based on the counts that come out of it," Calcasieu Complete Count Committee member Tom Hoefer said.
The result from the 2020 census will determine how $675 billion in federal funding will be distributed. It also determines how many seats each state gets in congress.
“We lost a congressional seat in the state of Louisiana in the 2010 census because of lack of population growth," he said. "We need to make sure everybody is counted so that maybe we can get that congressional seat back.”
To make sure everyone is counted, the Calcasieu Complete Count Committee - consisting of local leaders - is launching a campaign called ‘Count Me In.’ The campaign aims to reach people in the parish who typically don’t respond to the census.
“We are in a bit of a unique situation here in Calcasieu Parish, in that we have a lot of out-of-town workers, guest workers here," he said. "They, technically, based on census criteria, live here - at least if they are living here as of April 1 - so it’s important for us to reach those people.”
For the last few censuses, Calcasieu Parish has had a 70 percent participation rate, something Hoefer is looking to change.
“So that’s our goal here locally, to increase the percentage of people that participate," he said.
Hoefer wants to remind residents that the information reported on the census is 100 percent confidential and secure.
The official census day is April 1 but most people across the U.S. will be able to start filling it out in March. For the first time in the history of the census, residents will be able to fill it out online.
