LIVE AT NOON: McNeese introduces new head football coach Frank Wilson

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese is introducing new head football coach Frank Wilson during a news conference at noon today.
The Cowboys announced Thursday that the former Texas-San Antonio head coach and LSU associate head coach had been named head coach of the Cowboys football program.
Today’s news conference is being held in the Endzone Club on the second floor of the Jack Doland Field House. The public is invited to attend.
KPLC will livestream the news conference.
Wilson replaces Sterlin Gilbert, who left McNeese to become offensive coordinator at Syracuse.
The 46-year-old Wilson is a New Orleans native who has coached at LSU - where he served as associated head coach for the Tigers - at Ole Miss, Southern Miss and Tennessee.
