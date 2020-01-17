Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A civil rights group says a disabled Honduran man has been released from detention by immigration authorities. The American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana says the 23-year-old was granted humanitarian parole and will stay with a sponsor in New Jersey while his asylum case plays out. He had been detained in Louisiana facilities for months after being picked up for being in the country without authorization. The ACLU says the 4-foot-tall man has a malformed leg and neurological and heart problems. The ACLU has said he was persecuted by gangs in Honduras and didn't receive adequate facilities or treatment while detained in the U.S.