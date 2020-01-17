KPLC to livestream MLK Memorial program Friday morning

· Parade and Family Day Festival at Lake Charles Civic Center (Tickets and T-shirts can be purchased at Mount Olive Baptist Church): The celebration includes the Annual Parade, Zydeco, R&B, Blues, and Southern Soul Music. There will also be a Celebrity Gumbo Cook-Off Contest, local vendors, exhibits, arts & crafts, and Creole and Cajun food. Those wearing Commemorative MLK T-Shirts are invited to march in the parade. All Family Day events are free.