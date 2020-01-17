KPLC to livestream MLK Memorial program Friday morning

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - KPLC will livestream the MLK Memorial program on Friday morning.
The service is expected to begin at 9 a.m. Click HERE if unable to see the livestream.
The Memorial Breakfast and Awards program, being held at Mount Olive Baptist Church on Enterprise Boulevard, follows the MLK Memorial Breakfast and is part of the 36th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Festival.
Ted Williams, CNN and Fox News contributor, will be this year’s guest speaker.
The theme of this year’s festival is “I have decided to stick with love... hate is too great a burden to bear.”
Other festival events
Saturday
· Teen Debate and Community Clean-Up at MLK Center
Sunday
· Gospel Extravaganza at Throne of Grace
Monday (MLK Day)
· Parade and Family Day Festival at Lake Charles Civic Center (Tickets and T-shirts can be purchased at Mount Olive Baptist Church): The celebration includes the Annual Parade, Zydeco, R&B, Blues, and Southern Soul Music. There will also be a Celebrity Gumbo Cook-Off Contest, local vendors, exhibits, arts & crafts, and Creole and Cajun food. Those wearing Commemorative MLK T-Shirts are invited to march in the parade. All Family Day events are free.
For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/mlkswla/ or www.kzwafm.com.
