Iowa Police pursue car after driver refused to stop

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - On Jan. 16 around 10 p.m., Iowa Police Officers attempted to pull over a car due to a traffic violation on U-S 10 eastbound near the Iowa exit.
According to Iowa Police Department, after police car lights and sirens were turned on, the driver refused to stop.
The pursuit continued into Jeff Davis Parish. “Other agencies, Welsh Police Department, Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office, Jennings Police Department, and Louisiana State Police assisted in the stop,” says Chief Keith Vincent of Iowa Police Department.
The driver was eventually stopped using road spikes and was then apprehended by officers.
Officers also recovered several sealed bags containing what is believed to be marijuana from the car.
The driver has been identified as Keyion Montell Reynolds of Baton Rouge.
He was arrested and booked on the following charges: driving in the left lane, improper lane usage, obstruction of justice, and possession with intent to distribute schedule I drugs.
The investigation is still ongoing.
