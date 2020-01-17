Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored a career-high 49 points, and the New Orleans Pelicans stopped the Utah Jazz's 10-game win streak with a 138-132 victory. Utah led 132-127 on Bojan Bogdanovic's 3 with 2:28 to go in overtime, but went scoreless the rest of the way. The Pelicans scored 11 straight on layups by Derrick Favors and E'Twaun Moore and seven free throws. Utah star Donovan Mitchell tied his career high with 46 points before missing several shots in the final minutes of overtime.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Police in New Orleans say a misdemeanor simple battery warrant has been issued for Cleveland Browns wide receiver and former LSU star Odell Beckham Jr. The warrant comes as video posted on social media appears to show Beckham swatting a security officer's backside during LSU's locker room celebration after Monday night's national championship game in the Superdome. The Browns issued a statement saying Beckham and his representatives are cooperating with authorities “to appropriately address the situation.” The arrest warrant follows another post-game controversy involving Beckham. LSU has acknowledged contacting NCAA officials about Beckham apparently handing out cash to Tigers players after the championship game.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers are hoping Joe Brady can bolster their sagging offense like he did at LSU. Carolina officially announced the hiring Thursday of the LSU passing game coordinator as its offensive coordinator. The 30-year-old Brady helped transform LSU into a powerhouse using a spread attack on offense in his only season at the school. The Tigers rolled through a 15-0 season and won the national championship. Brady won the Broyles Award given annually to the top assistant coach in college football. He becomes the NFL's youngest active offensive coordinator.
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Jordan Danberry scored 16 points and Jessika Carter had 13 points and 11 rebounds for her sixth double-double of the season, leading No. 10 Mississippi State to a 64-60 win over LSU. Ayanna Mitchell scored a game-high 22 points for LSU on 10-for-12 shooting and added 12 rebounds. The Tigers also got a double-double from Faustine Aifuwa, who had 10 points and 12 rebounds.
UNDATED (AP) — Baylor has hired LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda as its new football coach. The move was finalized three days after LSU beat Clemson for the national championship. He replaces Matt Rhule, who last week became head coach of the NFL's Carolina Panthers. Aranda takes over a Big 12 team on the rise. The Bears went from 11 losses in 2017 to 11 wins this season, when they played in the Big 12 championship game and the Sugar Bowl. The 43-year-old Aranda was at LSU the last four seasons after three years as Wisconsin's defensive coordinator.
MIAMI (AP) — Eric Lovett had a season-high 23 points and Trejon Jacob scored 21 points as Florida International extended its home win streak to eight games, defeating UAB 93-68. Lovett, who made 5 of 7 3-pointers, was one of four FIU players to make at least three 3-pointers and the Panthers made 16 of 23 as a team. Devon Andrews had 15 points for Florida International. Osasumwen Osaghae added 12 points, six rebounds and five of the Panthers' nine blocks. Will Butler had 11 points for the Blazers. Tavin Lovan added 10 points and eight rebounds. Tyreek Scott-Grayson had 10 points.