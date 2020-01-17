Georgia, Miss. St. meet in conference play

STEPPING UP: Mississippi State's Reggie Perry has averaged 16 points and 10 rebounds while Robert Woodard II has put up 11.3 points and 7.7 rebounds. For Georgia, Anthony Edwards has averaged 19.1 points and 4.9 rebounds while Rayshaun Hammonds has put up 14.1 points and 8.5 rebounds.ACCURATE ANTHONY: Edwards has connected on 32.7 percent of the 113 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 10 of 28 over the last three games. He's also made 70.9 percent of his foul shots this season.