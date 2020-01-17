Former McNeese coach Lance Guidry joins FAU coaching staff

HAMMOND, La. (KPLC) - Southeastern defensive coordinator Lance Guidry is on the move after just one season with the Lions. Guidry is set to join Willie Taggert’s staff at Florida Atlantic as the defensive backs coach. It’s the second time Guidry will serve on Taggert’s staff with the first coming during the 2011-12 seasons at Western Kentucky.
The former McNeese coach had plenty of success this past season in Hammond as his defense led the conference in sacks with 43 and was second in interceptions. The Lions posted three pick-sixes, the most of any SLC team. The opportunistic defense was a big factor in Southeastern making a trip to the FCS playoffs.
Guidry left McNeese after six seasons with the last three as head coach of the Cowboys. All together, Guidry spent 12 seasons in Lake Charles, during which McNeese compiled a 98-45 overall record, including a 60-24 mark in Southland Conference play. During his most recent stint in Lake Charles, he mentored Southland Defensive Players of the Year BJ Blunt (2018) and Wallace Scott (2015).
Guidry has been a part of McNeese staffs that helped the Cowboys to four Southland Conference championships and six appearances in the FCS playoffs, including a trip to the 2002 FCS championship game.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.