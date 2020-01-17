Former Jennings Bulldog Travis Etienne staying at Clemson for senior season

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Jennings native Travis Etienne announced on Friday that he will be returning to Clemson for his senior season.
Etienne, who has been a starter for all three of his years at Clemson, has totaled over 1,600 rushing yards in each of the past two seasons. In just three years he has a total of 4,038 career rushing yards, 567 receiving yards and an ACC-record 56 touchdowns on 518 carries.
The former Bulldog took to social media to announce the news saying, “I’m not done dreaming here at Clemson."
Etienne played a huge role in Clemson’s national championship title in 2018 as well as their 2019 championship appearance. In his three years at Clemson, the Tigers have three ACC championships and three College Football Playoff appearances. Etienne was a finalist for the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s top running back in 2018 and a semifinalist for the Doak Walker and the Maxwell Award as national player of the year in 2019. In addition, Etienne earned ACC Offensive Player of the Year honors in each of the past two seasons and earned second-team All-America honors in 2018 and 2019. Etienne also became the first Clemson player to record two straight 1,500-yard rushing seasons.
Etienne will join forces with quarterback Trevor Lawrence, yet again, as Lawrence returns for his junior season.
