FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers return Saturday, then turning much colder into next week

This Saturday front will mean business, as temperatures begin to plunge into the 40s by Sunday morning and afternoon highs on Sunday stay in the 50s, even with the return of sunshine. It’s not looking like we get back out of the 50s for highs through the middle of next week. We’ll also be flirting with freezing temperatures for a couple of mornings. Both Tuesday and Wednesday mornings will need to be watched for light freezes. Showers begin to return by next Thursday as a warm front temporarily brings temperatures up closer to 70, but yet another cold front is on the way next Friday just in time to cool us back down for the following weekend.