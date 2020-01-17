FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers return Saturday, then turning much colder into next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With yesterday’s weak cool front now sitting just south of the coast, northerly winds have returned driving temperatures into the upper 50s to near 60 this morning. We’d be cooler were it not for pesky clouds overhead that have yet to clear out, with radar even noting some light showers to our east over portions of Acadiana and central Louisiana. With the remnant showers coming to an end around sunrise, I don’t expect clouds will move out today which will keep a dreary feel as temperatures warm into the upper 60s to lower 70s this afternoon.
For your evening plans, rain chances stay low but a sprinkle or two closer to midnight will be possible as we gear up for showers to increase in coverage by Saturday morning. Another cold front on the way will kick up more numerous showers and thunderstorms through the daytime hours of Saturday, tapering off by the evening hours tomorrow. Rain amounts between one quarter and one-half inch are likely but the threat of severe weather won’t be a concern this Saturday, especially considering what blew through Southwest Louisiana the previous Saturday!
This Saturday front will mean business, as temperatures begin to plunge into the 40s by Sunday morning and afternoon highs on Sunday stay in the 50s, even with the return of sunshine. It’s not looking like we get back out of the 50s for highs through the middle of next week. We’ll also be flirting with freezing temperatures for a couple of mornings. Both Tuesday and Wednesday mornings will need to be watched for light freezes. Showers begin to return by next Thursday as a warm front temporarily brings temperatures up closer to 70, but yet another cold front is on the way next Friday just in time to cool us back down for the following weekend.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.