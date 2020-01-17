FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers and even a storm possible Saturday, colder weather returns next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Another warm day across Southwest Louisiana as temperatures have warmed into the upper 60′s and lower 70′s, but the main difference is the dew points are slightly lower for today.
However, we have already began to see the first sign of moisture returning as the winds have shifted from the northeast to more of the easterly direction and this will continue as overnight winds shift back out of the south bringing in the moisture from the Gulf. Dew points will begin to climb as we go into the afternoon and overnight hours and this will also unfortunately bring back the chance of fog during the overnight hours. If you are heading out this evening temperatures will be holding very steady as we are only going to drop around five to ten degrees by the time we reach the morning hours. There may be a few showers around during the late evening hours, but nothing heavy just some light rain and sprinkles around, so any outdoor activities will be fine. As we head into the late evening fog will begin to push in from the south as southerly winds have returned and will make for reduced visibility so make sure to use those low beams as you drive. Temperatures by the time we wake up on Saturday morning will be in the lower 60′s with very muggy conditions as we await the arrival of our cold front.
Any plans that you may have outdoors for Saturday will be running the risk of seeing some showers off and on through the morning into the early parts of the afternoon hours. The main cold front looks to arrive into the early afternoon hours around the 1-3 p.m. time frame give or take an hour according to the latest model guidance and with the warm weather it can’t be ruled out we see a thunderstorm as well, but there is no severe threat, just some heavy rain and lighting as well as gusty winds could associate the storms as they move through. Ahead of the front we will see one more day of temperatures climbing into the lower and middle 70′s before the front brings a much cooler air mass into our area. The rain looks to clear the area by the time we reach the evening hours and rain totals will be around a quarter to half of an inch so not much rain with this system. However, the winds will shift out of the northwest and that will drive temperatures down as we go through the evening so make sure to take a jacket or coat as you head out tomorrow evening with temperatures dropping into the middle and lower 50′s. Cloud cover will remain partially though as we don’t fully clear out according to the models.
Sunday will be a much nicer second half to the weekend as we will see more sunshine as well as a mixture of cloud cover across the region, but the more significant change will be felt in the humidity as well as the temperatures. Temperatures will be around 20 degrees cooler than what we see on Saturday and much closer to average for this time of year. The cooler temperatures looks to stick around as well at least through Wednesday as we see a mixture of clouds and sunshine throughout the week, but rain chances stay away. Overnight lows will be cold as well as we see lows dipping into the 30′s Monday morning through Wednesday morning with areas of frost possible, so as we get closer something we will continue to track.
As we move into the second half of next week we do begin to see temperatures warming a little as moisture returns and this will in turn bring back rain chances as we head into Thursday and Friday. Still several days off and may change in terms of the exact timing, which of course we will have for you as we get closer. For now, lets make it through a dreary Saturday, and then cooler weather enters Southwest Louisiana as well as more sunshine.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
