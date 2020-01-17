FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers and even a storm possible Saturday, colder weather returns next week

Any plans that you may have outdoors for Saturday will be running the risk of seeing some showers off and on through the morning into the early parts of the afternoon hours. The main cold front looks to arrive into the early afternoon hours around the 1-3 p.m. time frame give or take an hour according to the latest model guidance and with the warm weather it can’t be ruled out we see a thunderstorm as well, but there is no severe threat, just some heavy rain and lighting as well as gusty winds could associate the storms as they move through. Ahead of the front we will see one more day of temperatures climbing into the lower and middle 70′s before the front brings a much cooler air mass into our area. The rain looks to clear the area by the time we reach the evening hours and rain totals will be around a quarter to half of an inch so not much rain with this system. However, the winds will shift out of the northwest and that will drive temperatures down as we go through the evening so make sure to take a jacket or coat as you head out tomorrow evening with temperatures dropping into the middle and lower 50′s. Cloud cover will remain partially though as we don’t fully clear out according to the models.