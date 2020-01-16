WATCH LIVE: LSU national championship team leaves for White House

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The national championship LSU football team will depart campus on Jan. 16 for Washington D.C.
President Donald Trump has invited the team to meet with him at The White House to celebrate their victory on Jan. 17.
WAFB will be live streaming the team’s departure from LSU around 1:15 p.m.
RELATED STORIES:
- Here’s where you can buy LSU National Champions gear
- Parade planned, mayor to present LSU Tigers with key to city after CFP National Championship win
- How many people watched LSU dominate Clemson
- Ed Orgeron, coaching staff earn big payday for LSU’s national championship victory
- It’s official: Panthers hire Joe Brady as youngest offensive coordinator in NFL
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.