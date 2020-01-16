WATCH LIVE: LSU national championship team leaves for White House

Team expected to depart around 1:15 p.m.

LIVE: LSU Football Team Departs Campus For White House Visit
By Nick Gremillion | January 16, 2020 at 1:01 PM CST - Updated January 16 at 1:38 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The national championship LSU football team will depart campus on Jan. 16 for Washington D.C.

President Donald Trump has invited the team to meet with him at The White House to celebrate their victory on Jan. 17.

WAFB will be live streaming the team’s departure from LSU around 1:15 p.m.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.