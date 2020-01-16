Vinton man dies in multi-vehicle crash on I-10

VINTON, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police Troop D are investigating a fatal crash involving four vehicles on I-10 about four miles west of Vinton. Troopers say the crash occurred around 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.
Trooper Derek Senegal says that during a preliminary investigation troopers found that Mario De La Cruz, 76, of Anahuac, TX, was driving the wrong way on I-10 in a pickup truck.
Their investigation showed that while De La Cruz was traveling in the wrong direction he struck, Timothy C. Mullins, 52, of Gonzales, who was driving west in his truck.
As a result of the crash De La Cruz’s vehicle then hit a pickup truck being driven by Gabriel Prejean, 83, of Vinton. This caused Prejean’s truck to hit a car being driven by Harold D. Zimmerman, 61, of Katy, TX.
Prejean received fatal injuries as a result of the crash despite being properly restrained and was pronounced dead at the scene.
De La Cruz received minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital while Mullins and Zimmerman were not injured.
Louisiana State Police Troop D say that toxicology samples have been obtained from the drivers. Charges are still pending as a result of the crash which remains under investigation.
