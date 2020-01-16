SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 15, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 15, 2020.
Sergio Trejo Juarez-Trejo, 25, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; federal detainer.
Ashley Nicole Harris, 34, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
Gerrad Michael Melanson, 27, Sulphur: Out of state detainer.
Trevor Joseph Theriot, 26, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.
Jacob Aaron Carriere, 32, Carencro: No reflectors on bicycles; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; instate detainer (2 charges).
Deedric Dewayne Harrison, 29, Westlake: Obstruction of justice; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; flight from an officer; proper equipment required on vehicles.
Patricia Adele Munzey, 40, Madisonville: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Shannon Mcbride Bertrand, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; parole detainer.
Roni Manuel Jimenez-Hicano, 34, Pine Prairie: Federal detainer (2 charges).
Phillip Criag David, 60, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joshua Albert Denny, 32, Westlake: Cruelty to juveniles; contraband in a penal institution; possession of a Schedule II drug; violations of protective orders.
Karyn Elizabeth Reynolds, 37, Madenville: ARDC detainer.
Shawon Nicole Washington, 36, Lake Charles: Manslaughter.
Isis Zhane’ Soileau, 18, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace.
Jeffery Boyd Flick II, 28, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Samuel Keith Welch, 31, Lake Charles: Monetary instrument abuse; instate detainer.
Michael James Beloney Jr., 39, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Dominque Isiah Brignac, 26, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christopher Michael Parsley, 39, Lake Charles: Failure to stop or yield; expired registration plates; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jack Mitchell Teage Jr., 46, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Marquis Deuntray Silvers, 34, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.
Dustin Stewart Thompson, 39, Westlake: Contempt of court.
Jeremy Lynn Hicks, 33, Sulphur: Third offense domestic abuse.
