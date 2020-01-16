REPORT: LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda expected to be named Baylor head coach

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple media outlets are reporting LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda is expected to be named the next head coach of Baylor.
Aranda, 43, replaces Matt Rhule, who helped resurrect the Baylor program before taking the head coaching job with the Carolina Panthers. Rhule made Joe Brady, former LSU passing coordinator, the youngest offensive coordinator in the NFL when he hired him away from Baton Rouge this week.
Aranda has been the defensive coordinator at LSU for four seasons and is considered one of the top defensive minds in college football.
“If fans are concerned, I would hearken back to when (Ed Orgeron) was hired,” Fox Sports analyst Tim Brando told WAFB Thursday. “What did you think then? What did he prove since? Get over it. You’re going to be fine.”
Brando noted that Brady could be replaced with one of the analysts already on staff at LSU, adding that offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger “didn’t just fall off a turnip truck and not be able to do anything without Joe Brady.”
Current LSU offensive analyst and former UL-Lafayette offensive coordinator Jorge Munoz’s name has surfaced in connection with Brady’s job.
“Munoz is the guy that’s been in the ear of the quarterback on the field all season long,” Brando said. “He was the voice to the booth, Ensminger, and Brady during the course of the game. If Joe Burrow had to talk to anyone about what was going on, it was going to be Munoz.”
