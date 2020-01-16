Mother dies from injuries sustained in Dobbertine Road house fire

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A second person has died from injuries sustained in a house fire on Dobbertine Road Tuesday night.
Charlie Hunter, spokesman for the Calcasieu Coroner’s Office, confirmed to KPLC that 39-year-old Marie Bourque has died. He said the cause of death is smoke inhalation.
Bourque’s 12-year-old daughter, Ski Smith, also died in the fire. Smith’s death was also ruled smoke inhalation.
Bourque’s 11-year-old son was also hospitalized after the fire.
A 36-year-old man made it out of the house safely.
The fire started in an end bedroom and Bourque and her children were trapped in a middle room, according to Ashley Rodrigue, spokeswoman for the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office. The mom was able to call 911 to let firefighters know they were trapped in a room.
