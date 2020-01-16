Man indicted in connection with October death of woman on Tousand Street

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been indicted on one count of second-degree murder in connection with the death of a woman on Tousand Street in October.
Jewel Demon Humphrey, 30, was indicted Thursday in Calcasieu court.
He is accused of killing 38-year-old Robbie Gayle Vital on Oct. 15, 2019. Police say they were called to the location for a domestic disturbance. Vital died a day later.
Humphrey is being held at the Calcasieu Correctional Center on $1.45 million bond.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.