Hometown Hero: Julian H. Green

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - When Julian H. Green joined the Army National Guard in 2007, he had no idea of the role he would eventually play in bringing together veterans from past and current wars. He just wanted to establish leadership skills and serve his community.
"When we have a hurricane that comes, that's been the missions that I've been on," said Green. "It's been a wild experience. From Texas to California to here. Most of my tours have dealt with flooding and hurricanes and other emergencies."
Now, Green finds himself the youngest commander in the 70 year history of American Post 551. He immediately saw a problem with junior veterans meeting with senior veterans.
"Serving as the commander of Post 551 where the members are 70 plus. and also working with the Southwest Louisiana veterans association where the members are 40 and below. I've had the opportunity to help bridge that gap."
Green also wanted to fulfill a pledge to his late father.
“Unfortunately my father passed away from suicide this last year. *edit* Knowing his struggles and his situation, I made a promise to him that I would do my very best to make sure that I can help prevent that, from anyone on the senior side or junior side when it comes to prior service men or women.”
Green is a company commander in the Army National Guard and is on the Lake Charles Mayor’s Armed Forces Commission.
