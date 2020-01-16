Former charter teacher indicted on rape charge in Beauregard

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A former teacher at a charter school in Lake Charles has been indicted on a rape charge in Beauregard Parish.
Deidre R. Smith, 35, is accused of raping a 10-year-old boy. Smith was a teacher at Lake Charles Charter Academy.
A grand jury returned a charge of first-degree rape against her.
Smith, 35, is currently jailed in Calcasieu Parish, where she faces charges of first-degree rape, indecent behavior with juveniles, oral sexual battery and sexual battery.
Authorities say the charges in Beauregard and Calcasieu revolve around the same victim.
