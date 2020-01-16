Former Beauregard sheriff candidate Jose Chapa indicted for perjury

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - A former candidate for Beauregard sheriff has been indicted in a Beauregard court on a perjury charge.
Jose “Lil Joe” Chapa was indicted for allegedly committing perjury during a civil hearing challenging his candidacy for sheriff: “Orallee Robinson, et al versus Jose Ray “Lil Joe” Chapa II, et al.”
Beauregard Daily News reporter Orralee Robinson “O. Chip Robinson,” and four other Beauregard residents challenged Chapa’s candidacy based on residency requirements.
Chapa, who was 19 when he ran for sheriff last year, won the election challenge, although he finished last of five candidates in the sheriff’s race. Mark Herford was elected sheriff.
