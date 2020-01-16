FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A weak front bringing a few showers today, a more noticeable front for Saturday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s been a warm and muggy day across Southwest Louisiana, but there are some signs that a slight change is on the way as we are watching a weak cold front move through the area.
We have been dry for the most part today, with our northern parishes seeing a few showers moving through from time to time, but nothing too terribly heavy and they haven’t been lasting long. Temperatures are beginning to show a range across the region as we are seeing lower and middle 60′s where the front has passed, but where the front has yet to clear, very warm with highs in the middle and upper 70′s. Moving forward into the rest of the afternoon though we can expect temperatures to gradually drop as we continue to watch the cold front push through the area as well as the threat for a few showers that could be light to moderate in nature move through as we have seen a little sunshine peaking through the clouds for the areas to the south. So if you are heading out through early evening definitely grab the rain jacket as well as an umbrella just in case you run into one of those showers. We begin to see the showers dwindle as we go into the overnight and the temperatures drop into the upper 50′s for lows. Clouds will remain in place, but the good news is that fog won’t be an issue as we head into the overnight time frame, thanks to the shift in winds, which will be out of the east and northeast.
As we move into Friday, we can expect clouds to continue to stick around and rain chances to remain low, temperatures will be a little cooler for the afternoon highs as we will only reach the upper 60′s to lower 70′s. Even being a little cooler we are still going to be around ten to fifteen degrees warmer than we should be for this time of year. As we go into the afternoon clouds continue to increase and moisture levels begin to creep up once again as we see southerly flow returning ahead of a much stronger cold front, which is foretasted to move in during the day Saturday. A few showers will be possible according to the latest model guidance as we head into late Friday and continuing into the Saturday morning time frame. A few thunderstorms could be possible as we go into Saturday afternoon as the main front begins to move through, but the storms will remain below severe limits as we are looking for just the general thunderstorms with lighting and heavy rain. Temperatures on Saturday look to climb into the lower and middle 70′s so another warm and muggy day, but I have great news because this front is going to bring a more significant and long term change with temperatures.
If you have any outdoor plans, I would suggest to move them until Sunday if possible, even though as of now it appears sunshine will be limited until the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be cooler as we see highs on in the middle 50′s and starting out on Sunday morning lows to be in the middle and upper 40′s so a very different air mass in comparison to what we have seen this week. The cooler weather does stick around through Wednesday as highs will be in the lower to middle 50′s, with lows in the lower and middle 30′s, so make sure to get those coats back out for a few days.
Rain chances remain low as we go through the first half of next week, but models continue to show moisture returning into next Thursday and Friday with those rain chances going up. That’s still a week away and very well may change, so the main take away is that we will see showers through the rest of the afternoon, with a break for Friday, before a stronger cold front moves in for Saturday and brings much cooler weather with it.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
