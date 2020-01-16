FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A weak front bringing a few showers today, a more noticeable front for Saturday

We have been dry for the most part today, with our northern parishes seeing a few showers moving through from time to time, but nothing too terribly heavy and they haven’t been lasting long. Temperatures are beginning to show a range across the region as we are seeing lower and middle 60′s where the front has passed, but where the front has yet to clear, very warm with highs in the middle and upper 70′s. Moving forward into the rest of the afternoon though we can expect temperatures to gradually drop as we continue to watch the cold front push through the area as well as the threat for a few showers that could be light to moderate in nature move through as we have seen a little sunshine peaking through the clouds for the areas to the south. So if you are heading out through early evening definitely grab the rain jacket as well as an umbrella just in case you run into one of those showers. We begin to see the showers dwindle as we go into the overnight and the temperatures drop into the upper 50′s for lows. Clouds will remain in place, but the good news is that fog won’t be an issue as we head into the overnight time frame, thanks to the shift in winds, which will be out of the east and northeast.