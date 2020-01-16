FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another foggy morning; front brings a few showers by afternoon

Ahead of the front today, temperatures get another chance to warm up into the 70s but will begin to drop through the 60s during the afternoon as the front drops southward through the state. Nothing more than a few brief showers will accompany the front, but the chances of rain will go up after the noon hour through the afternoon as the front moves through. Temperatures will drop about 10 degrees as the front moves through, going from the lower 70s ahead of the front into the lower 60s through the afternoon.