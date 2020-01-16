FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another foggy morning; front brings a few showers by afternoon

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Well it should come as no surprise that fog will again be a problem for the morning commute, so take the same precautions as you head out to work and school for your early travel. The Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect through 10:00 AM, upon when enough improvement to visibility will make for better travel conditions. We’ll also be on the lookout for a weak cold front that is set to move through during the early afternoon.
Ahead of the front today, temperatures get another chance to warm up into the 70s but will begin to drop through the 60s during the afternoon as the front drops southward through the state. Nothing more than a few brief showers will accompany the front, but the chances of rain will go up after the noon hour through the afternoon as the front moves through. Temperatures will drop about 10 degrees as the front moves through, going from the lower 70s ahead of the front into the lower 60s through the afternoon.
By the time you wake up on Friday, morning temperatures will return to the 50s and at least fog shouldn’t be a problem Friday morning as temperatures will also not be as stifling to start the morning. Friday brings lower rain chances, but as moisture draws back up the Gulf in advance of Saturday’s front, a few isolated showers can’t be totally ruled out with around a 20% rain chance and afternoon high temperatures around 70 degrees.
Rain chances are back on the increase by Saturday, with the bulk of the rain arriving during the midday and afternoon hours as the front moves in. No severe weather is expected, and this front will bring around one quarter to one half inch of rain. Temperatures take a tumble Saturday evening, going from a high earlier in the day in the middle to upper 70s to lows in the 40s Sunday morning. I would anticipate a need for jacket if you have outdoor plans Saturday evening as rain chances drop off quickly after sunset.
Sunday looks to bring more clouds than sunshine, but despite those clouds rain will hold off with the start of a chilly stretch of weather that will last through next week. Afternoon highs on Sunday stay in the 50s with lows Monday morning down into the upper 30s. Sunshine returns for our Martin Luther King Jr. Day with highs on Monday in the lower to middle 50s. Lows Tuesday morning drop closer to freezing with an even cooler afternoon expected Tuesday despite the sunshine. The next rain chances return toward the latter half of next week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
