Defense leads Pokes to third straight SLC win, 72-56 over UIW

McNeese went back up by 10 early in the second half after Kuxhausen’s fourth three-pointer of the night to make it a 43-33 game with 17:32 to play and after UIW closed to within five points and maintained that spread for the next 10 minutes, the Cowboys got things going again on offense with a 13-0 run as Lawson took charge by scoring nine of those 13 points with the last two making it a 68-50 lead with 3:00 to play.