Cowgirls Fall 73-56 At Incarnate Word

SAN ANTONIO, Texas— McNeese women’s basketball team got off to a rough start and never got in a rhythm here Wednesday in its 73-56 Southland Conference loss to Incarnate Word. The Cowgirls struggled from the field, particularly from behind the arc, a place where they have been pretty good in recent games.
McNeese (4-11, 1-5 SLC) ended the game shooting 40.0 percent from the field but only 13.3 percent (2 of 15) from behind the arc.
Divine Tanks led the Cowgirls with 17 points, her second best scoring output of the season. Tanks led the Cowgirls in scoring with 11 first half points.
Damilola Balogun ended the game with 15 points with 13 coming in the second half while Regan Bolton, the Cowgirls leading scorer was held to eight points on the night. Bolton made the only two three-pointers of the game, both of which came in the second half.
UIW (7-7, 3-2 SLC) jumped out to an 11-6 lead then held a 15-7 lead before the Cowgirls ended the first quarter with a 6-0 run to trail 15-13 at the end of the first period.
The Cardinals outscored the Cowgirls 20-12 in the second quarter to take a 35-25 lead into the half.
McNeese opened the second half on back to back threes from Bolton to cut the UIW lead to four and forced a Cardinal timeout early in the third quarter. Following the timeout, UIW responded with a 12-4 run to take a 47-35 lead. McNeese would cut the lead to nine points (54-45) two minutes into the fourth quarter but another run gave UIW its largest lead of the game (68-49) with 3:52 left in the contest.
The Cowgirls outrebounded UIW by a slim 34-32 margin and they capitalized on 23 Cowgirl turnovers that allowed them to score 30 points. UIW made good on 20 of 25 free throws while the Cowgirls made 10 of 14.
McNeese will conclude its short two game road stint with a 4 p.m. game at New Orleans on Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader with the Cowboys.
