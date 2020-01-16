Cowgirls Fall 73-56 At Incarnate Word

McNeese opened the second half on back to back threes from Bolton to cut the UIW lead to four and forced a Cardinal timeout early in the third quarter. Following the timeout, UIW responded with a 12-4 run to take a 47-35 lead. McNeese would cut the lead to nine points (54-45) two minutes into the fourth quarter but another run gave UIW its largest lead of the game (68-49) with 3:52 left in the contest.