SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 14, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 14, 2020.
Bradley James Dupre, 44, Sulphur: Child endangerment.
Darian Niko Prentiss, 29, Maringoin: Instate detainer (2 charges).
Demetrius Quinn Mitchell, 32, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault on a dating partner.
Shani Gabriel Fontenot, 29, DeQuincy: Contempt of court.
Darren Thomas, 36, Lake Charles: Home invasion; battery; hit & run driving.
Kevin James Bartie, 46, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.
David Wayne Goshen Jr., 29, Hammond: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule III drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.
Jason Jamar Joyce, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court (3 charges).
Kolby Ty Hafer, 23, Sulphur: Second degree battery.
Randy James Spell Jr., 31, Sulphur: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator; unlawful presence of a sex offender.
Darius Kaleei Nelson, 28, Lake Charles: Cruelty to juveniles; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; possession of a Schedule I drug.
Dylan Miguel Higginbotham, 19, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse of a pregnant victim; child endangerment.
Bobby Chase Brunk, 20, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Lashanda Cooks Bridges, 48, Sulphur: Theft of $25,000 or more; malfeasance in office; injuring public records.
Samantha Mlyn Roach, 29, Ragley: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; first offense possession of stolen firearms; tattooing or giving body piercings to minors; probation detainer.
Blake Thomas Ballard, 34, Oakdale: Driving on divided highways; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Timothy Gene Moore, 21, Beaumont, TX: Second degree murder; simple criminal damage to property between $1,000 and $50,000.
Kyle Henry Naegele, 56, Westlake: Simple assault.
Tylon Jevon Harmon, 25, Sulphur: Strangulation; contempt of court.
Tyre Deumon Edwards, 29, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; contempt of court.
Devan Kade Broussard, 26, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug (2 charges).
