Southern Miss looks to end streak vs N. Texas

CUSA IMPROVEMENT: The Mean Green have scored 78.5 points per game against CUSA opponents so far, an improvement from the 64.8 per game they put up in non-conference play.GIFTED GIBSON: Gibson has connected on 41.1 percent of the 112 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 13 of 32 over his last five games. He's also converted 88.9 percent of his free throws this season.