McNeese introduces new head volleyball coach Kristee Porter

LAKE CHARLES- McNeese head volleyball coach Kristee Porter was formally introduced during a press conference held in the H&HP Complex on Wednesday afternoon.
Porter, who was named head coach on December 30, 2019, becomes the 12th coach in program history.
“I’m humbled and excited at the same time,” said Porter. “I look forward to leading this team and program and I can’t wait to recruit young ladies to this university and this beautiful facility.”
An All-American at UCLA and NCAA Player of the Year, Director of Volleyball Operations on the national level, Porter comes to McNeese after head coaching stints at Navarro College and Henderson State, as well as an assistant coach at the University of Colorado.
“I want all of the players that come through the program to leave with a full understanding of everything they are capable of and with the confidence to accomplish whatever goal they set their minds on.”
Porter and the Cowgirls met as a team for the first time on Monday and are currently going through spring workouts.
The Cowgirls return 12 letter winners including five starters from the 2019 season.
