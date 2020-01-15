Man, 87, dies from injuries sustained during tornado

By Danielle Scruggs | January 15, 2020 at 1:25 PM CST - Updated January 15 at 2:22 PM

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed a third death related to the EF2 tornado that ripped through Haughton early Saturday.

Ira Jefferson, 87, had been hospitalized for the last few days. His great-grandson informed the office that he passed away Tuesday evening.

He also said his great-grandfather served his country in the Army and was a man who loved the Lord.

His funeral arrangements are pending.

Mr. Jefferson lived on Davis Road, next door to Jerry and Mary Sue Franks, the couple who died during the tornado. Both homes were completely destroyed.

The memorial service for the Franks will take place Wednesday, Jan. 15, at First Baptist Church in Haughton.

