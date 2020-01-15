Legal Corner: Can a parent say who will raise and care for their young children in a will?

Under Louisiana law, a Tutorship by Will (LA. Civil Code Art. 257) is the right of appointing a tutor, whether related or not, which right belongs exclusively to the parent dying last. This is called tutorship by Will because generally it is given by testament. It may likewise be given by any declaration of the surviving mother or father executed before a notary and two witnesses. In order for Tutorship by Will to take effect, the tutor must be confirmed or appointed by the court and must qualify for office as provided by law. Tutor must accept appointment in order to become a tutor.