La.-Lafeyette looks for home win vs UTA

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Texas-Arlington has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Louisiana-Lafayette has leaned on freshmen. For the Mavericks, seniors David Azore, Brian Warren, Jabari Narcis and Radshad Davis have collectively accounted for 62 percent of the team's scoring, including 83 percent of all points over its last five. In the other locker room, freshmen Jalen Johnson, Cedric Russell and Calvin Temple have combined to score 43 percent of Louisiana-Lafayette's points this season.