Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — The Auburn Tigers have skipped the growing pains and gone straight to an extended hot streak. The fourth-ranked Tigers have leapfrogged 20 spots in the rankings since the season began, won their first 15 games and sailed through the opening few games of Southeastern Conference play.Even with a relatively friendly early schedule, it’s a surprising start for a team that lost its three star players following the program’s first Final Four run. Auburn has started 15-0. No. 7 San Diego State is the only other unbeaten team in the nation.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — LSU coach Ed Orgeron knows how special his national champion Tigers are. He knows how difficult it will be to move forward without so many players who were essential to their 15-0 season. He says the goal remains to compete for championships each season. Top-ranked LSU completed a perfect season with a 42-25 victory over No. 3 Clemson on Monday night. Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow threw five touchdowns in the rout. The senior star is among several players who won't be back next season.
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Reggie Perry had 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead Mississippi State to an easy 72-45 victory over Missouri. Perry has now collected nine double-doubles this season and has 18 for his career. Tyson Carter had 15 points while Nick Weatherspoon added 11 for Mississippi State, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Missouri was led by Kobe Brown's 14 points and Brown was the only Tiger to finish in double digits. Mississippi State jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the opening four minutes.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Trendon Watford and Skylar Mays each scored 19 points and LSU defeated Texas A&M 89-85 in overtime. Javonte Smart started the overtime with a 3-pointer on LSU’s first possession, and Watford made a short jumper in the lane to lift the Tigers to an 86-83 lead with 1:25 remaining. The Aggies’ Wendell Mitchell missed a 3-point attempt with 17 seconds remaining and two Mays free throws sealed the Tigers victory. LSU’s Marshall Graves and Smart each sank 3-pointers in a 28-second span to tie the game at 79-all to force overtime. Josh Nebo led the Aggies with 20 points.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Keyontae Johnson scored 15 points, Kerry Blackshear Jr. added 13 and Florida bounced back from its worst performance of the season with a 71-55 victory over undermanned Ole Miss. The Gators were coming off a 16-point loss at Missouri. They were more efficient on both ends against the Rebels. They shot 54% from the field and forced 18 turnovers. Ole Miss played without leading scorer Breein Tyree (back bruise). Starting center Khadim Sy also didn't make the trip. KJ Buffen paced Ole Miss with 20 points. Blake Hinson added 16 points and 11 rebounds for his first double-double this season.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Dazon Ingram scored 15 points with a career-high 17 rebounds and UCF grabbed its first American Athletic Conference win of the season beating Tulane 74-55. UCF built a 25-9 lead and went to intermission up 34-17. The Knights distributed 10 assists on 12 field goals made before the break. Tulane missed 20 of 25-shot attempts in the first half. The Knights never trailed. Ingram scored 11 of his points from the foul line. Darin Green Jr. _ off the bench _ and Matt Milon each scored 12 and Brandon Mahan 11. Christion Thompson led Tulane with 19 points.