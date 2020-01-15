Former McNeese coach Lark Hebert tabbed to lead Vinton’s football program

VINTON, La. (KPLC) - Former McNeese assistant coach Lark Hebert is coming back to Southwest Louisiana. The veteran coach has been named the head football coach at Vinton High School after a one year stint as Waller High School’s (TX) defensive coordinator.
“I am excited for the opportunity to be a head coach and work with a guy like Eric Heinen to lead this program forward,” said Hebert. “I’m excited that the program is in good shape. Coach Davis did a good job and I just want to build off of that as we go forward.”
Lark returns to the head coaching ranks for the first time since coaching the Sulphur Golden Tors from 1999-2001. He’s also had head coaching stops at Beau Chene (1996) and Elton (1991-94). As a head coach, his teams have won three district titles while compiling an overall record of 53-35.
Hebert is most known locally for his 17 years coaching at his alma mater, McNeese. Hebert coached the Pokes from 2002-18 serving on the coaching staffs of Tommy Tate, Matt Viator and Lance Guidry. During his time at McNeese Hebert coached the linebackers (2002-08, 2010-15) and defensive line (2009, 2016-18). He was also the Pokes’ defensive coordinator for three seasons from 2009-11.
As a player for McNeese, Hebert was a three-year starter from 1983-85 after being moved over from the defensive side of the ball following his 1982 freshman season. He would go on to earn all-conference and all-Louisiana honors while blocking for Hall of Fame running back and Cowboy legend Buford Jordan.
