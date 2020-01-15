FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm and muggy day, limited rain chances today with showers possible for Thursday

Friday we still deal with the cloud cover as we see temperatures warming into the lower 70′s, but moisture levels will be increasing once again as we are awaiting a second front that looks to take aim as we head into the Saturday time frame and this front will be much stronger and bring with it a better shot of rain as well as a change in weather in a cooler fashion. During the day Friday we will have clouds lingering across Southwest Louisiana, but rain chances remain low around 20% especially for earlier in the day, but as we move into the afternoon and evening a little more shower activity is possible, but at this time it doesn’t look like a washout by any means if you have plans. Temperatures overnight Friday remain very warm as we only drop back into the lower and middle 60′s. As for Saturday, this looks to be the wettest day out of them all as we see a cold front swinging through the area and this will kick off some showers as well as a couple of thunderstorms for Southwest Louisiana. There is no severe weather expected at this time, which is great news as well as we will see a much nicer second half to the weekend as we will be clearing out late Saturday evening into Sunday.