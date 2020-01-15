FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm and muggy day, limited rain chances today with showers possible for Thursday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A very warm and humid day across Southwest Louisiana as temperatures have risen into the middle and upper 70′s couple with the dew points in the upper 60′s and even lower 70′s provides for a very tropical air mass.
Rain chances do remain low as we go throughout the rest of the afternoon and into the evening hours and we may even see a few peaks of sunshine throughout the afternoon. Temperatures will remain mild overnight and once again like the past several nights we are expecting areas of dense fog to form and settle in across the area causing visibility problems throughout the night time, so if you are out and driving during the overnight period make sure to allow a little extra time as well as use the low beams to help see a little better. Temperatures overnight will be much like what we saw last night as we drop into the lower and middle 60′s so a very warm evening for this time of year as we are around 20-25 degrees above average for this time of year.
Moving into Thursday we can expect the rain chances to go up slightly as we will be watching a cold front push in from the north and that will spark the possibility of some showers as we go into the late evening hours and into the lunchtime, lingering through the early portions of the afternoon. So as the kids and yourself make there way to school and work in the morning make sure to grab the rain jacket as well as an umbrella in case you encounter one of the showers. It will not be a heavy rain, but just an inconvenience within the day, but the temperatures will be warm once again as we see highs climbing into the lower 70′s once again. As we move into the overnight time period we can expect a little break in the rain activity as we see cloudy skies and maybe an isolated shower or sprinkle. Temperatures will be a little cooler as the front passes dropping us into the upper 50′s and lower 60′s.
Friday we still deal with the cloud cover as we see temperatures warming into the lower 70′s, but moisture levels will be increasing once again as we are awaiting a second front that looks to take aim as we head into the Saturday time frame and this front will be much stronger and bring with it a better shot of rain as well as a change in weather in a cooler fashion. During the day Friday we will have clouds lingering across Southwest Louisiana, but rain chances remain low around 20% especially for earlier in the day, but as we move into the afternoon and evening a little more shower activity is possible, but at this time it doesn’t look like a washout by any means if you have plans. Temperatures overnight Friday remain very warm as we only drop back into the lower and middle 60′s. As for Saturday, this looks to be the wettest day out of them all as we see a cold front swinging through the area and this will kick off some showers as well as a couple of thunderstorms for Southwest Louisiana. There is no severe weather expected at this time, which is great news as well as we will see a much nicer second half to the weekend as we will be clearing out late Saturday evening into Sunday.
After, the second front moves through a much cooler pattern sweeps across the region dropping temperatures nearly 20 degrees from Saturday afternoon into Sunday afternoon. The cooler weather sticks around for the majority of next week with lows overnight dropping into the lower and middle 30′s. So if you are hoping for a cool down the good news is one is in sight, we just have to make it through the rest of this week.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.