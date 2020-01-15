FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another foggy start but without the rain today

Your Martin Luther King Jr. Day is shaping up to be on the dry side although clouds look to linger with morning temperatures in the 30s only warming into the lower 50s for afternoon highs. We won’t see a fast rebound in temperatures next week, keeping highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s Monday and Tuesday with lows at night at or near freezing by Tuesday and Wednesday mornings as the core of the coldest air moves into Southwest Louisiana. Rain chances remain low until late next week as our next system approaches.