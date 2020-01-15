FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another foggy start but without the rain today

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Temperatures out the door this morning near 70 combine with another very muggy feel as dense fog continues to plague most of the Southwest Louisiana along and south of I-10. A Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect until 10:00 AM and will expire at Noon along the coastline as sea fog lingers again most of the day for areas along the Cameron coastline.
Rain is holding off for the commute and all in all won’t be a big issue today as even fewer showers are expected to return through the morning and afternoon. The focus of the heavier rain has finally moved out of the state as the warm front has retreated well to the north. This will keep the very humid feel in place today and tonight.
Some changes are ahead for Thursday as a weak front pushes back southward through the state. This will bring the chance of a few showers by tomorrow afternoon, but light rain amounts are expected. Ahead of the front, temperatures warm up into the lower 70s but begin to drop into the lower to middle 60s later in the afternoon as slightly cooler air returns for your Friday morning.
The next big rain chance arrives by Saturday afternoon as a strong cold front enters the state through the day. No severe weather is expected but a line of rain and storms will accompany the front as it moves through Southwest Louisiana during the afternoon and early evening. Temperatures ahead of the front in the 70s will drop quickly into the 50s and eventually into the 40s by early Sunday morning.
Your Martin Luther King Jr. Day is shaping up to be on the dry side although clouds look to linger with morning temperatures in the 30s only warming into the lower 50s for afternoon highs. We won’t see a fast rebound in temperatures next week, keeping highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s Monday and Tuesday with lows at night at or near freezing by Tuesday and Wednesday mornings as the core of the coldest air moves into Southwest Louisiana. Rain chances remain low until late next week as our next system approaches.
