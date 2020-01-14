SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 13, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 13, 2020.
Dustin Keith Verkler, 26, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Allyson Renee Cooley, 26, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Charles Marcus Bellard, 23, Lake Charles: Probation detainer (2 charges).
Timothy Lee Lejeune, 53, Sulphur: Contempt of court (3 charges); resisting an officer by flight; illegal use of weapons; theft under $1,000.
Thylor Dayne Watkins, 25, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Shaun Arthur Victory, 28, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule II drug; theft between $5,000 and $25,000; probation violation.
Chad Everett Jones, 28, Starks: Domestic abuse; criminal trespassing.
Shaun Floyd Baham, 27, Sulphur: Unauthorized entry of a inhabited dwelling; resisting an officer.
Michael Jerome Bruce, 51, Westlake: Battery; theft under $1,000; burglary (2 charges); property damage under $1,000 (2 charges).
Mandy Lynne Lewis, 35, Sulphur: Out of state detainer; vehicle entering a highway from a private road; driver must be licensed.
Dallas Clinton Jones, 34, Mesquite, TX: Strangulation.
Larry Wade Cain, 38, Hackberry: Contempt of court.
Jacob Pete Lebleu, 19, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things worth $1,000 and $5,000.
Michael Tray Scott Hebert, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things worth $1,000 and $5,000.
Luis Alberto Espinosa-Vega, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Brandy Nicole Pago, 40, Sulphur: Obstruction of justice.
Laceria Anna Poche, 23, Baton Rouge: ARDC detainer.
Christopher Jude Istre, 27, Crowley: Contempt of court.
Andre Pierre Dominique, 42, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders; trespassing.
Darius Joseph Fontenot, 44, DeQuincy: Contempt of court.
Benjamin Herbert Guillory, 70, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Milly Denise Reese, 40, Bono, AK: Contempt of court; encouraging or contributing to child delinquency, dependency or neglect; Creation or operation of a clandestine laboratory within 1000″ of a school; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; criminal conspiracy.
Shontell Antoinette Johnwell, 37, Lake Charles: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000 (2 charges); theft under $1,000.
Ricky D Reed; 57, Lake Charles: First offense DWI; obstruction of a public passage.
Eddie Albert Roach, 48, Westlake: Burglary.
