State leaders congratulate LSU on historic national championship victory

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge and Louisiana’s top political officials congratulated the LSU football team on their undefeated championship season.
East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced that she will present the team with a key to the city during their celebration parade scheduled for Jan. 18.
“I couldn’t be more proud. This has been a historic season. You represent the very best of Baton Rouge,” she said.
Congressman Steve Scalise posted a photo of himself next to President Donald Trump.
“Perfect, record-breaking season for LSU and Heisman-winner Joe Burrow. Great to watch them win it all in the Superdome with Donald Trump!” he posted.
Governor John Bel Edwards, freshly sworn in to his second term, says the team has show the county the spirit of Louisiana.
“Couldn’t be more proud of college football’s newest national champions,” he said. “Geaux Tigers!”
Senators John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy also wished the team congratulations.
“No doubt, the Tigers will go down as one of the best teams in college football history,” Kennedy said.
