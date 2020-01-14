REPORT: LSU’s Joe Brady to accept Carolina Panthers OC job

BATON ROUGE, La. (KPLC) - The National Championship honeymoon didn’t last long. LSU’s first-year passing game coordinator Joe Brady is headed back to the NFL to become the Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator according to a tweet from ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter.
This report comes just days after LSU and Brady agreed to a new contract, according to a Sports Illustrated report.
According to SI’s Ross Dellenger, Brady was set to reportedly receive a three-year contract that was expected to more than double his current $410,000 salary.
Before joining the Tigers as the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator, Brady worked for the New Orleans Saints.
Brady was named the winner of the 2019 Broyles Award, which is given to the best assistant in college football.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.