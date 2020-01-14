Lake Charles, Calcasieu Parish announce closures, garbage routes for MLK Day

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles City Hall, as well as all Calcasieu Parish Police Jury departments, will be closed Monday, Jan. 20, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed each year on the third Monday of January.
Trash and garbage routes in the City of Lake Charles will be delayed a day, while Calcasieu Parish trash and garbage routes will run as scheduled.
If you live within the city limits of Lake Charles, your trash and garbage route schedules are as follows:
· Trash and garbage normally picked up on Monday will be rescheduled for pickup on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.
· Trash and garbage normally picked up on Tuesday will be rescheduled for pickup on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.
· Thursday and Friday routes will remain on their regular schedules.
The Residential Solid Waste Convenience Centers - at 2915 Post Oak Road in Sulphur and 5500 B Swift Plant Road in Lake Charles - will be closed Monday. They will reopen Thursday, Jan. 23. Regular business hours for both sites are 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. Thursday through Monday. They are both closed Tuesday and Wednesday of each week.
All Recycling Operations (Nelson Ball Field/Alma Ln, Wood Waste Facility, and Roving Green Truck) will be closed on Monday, January 20, 2020, but will resume regular hours of operation on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.
