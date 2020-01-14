Joe Burrow gifts championship jersey to Michael Thomas

LSU quarterback gifts championship jersey to Michael Thomas. (Source: KPLC)
By Amanda Lindsley | January 14, 2020 at 1:38 PM CST - Updated January 14 at 2:19 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU quarterback Joe Burrow gave his championship jersey to Saints player Michael Thomas.

LSU beat Clemson in the National Championship Game in the Superdome Monday, Jan. 13 with a final score of 42-25.

Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow went 31 of 49, throwing for 463 yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions. He also rushed for a touchdown in the first quarter. Burrow was also named the offensive MVP.

