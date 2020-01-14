GAME UPDATES: No. 1 LSU vs. No 3 Clemson in CFP National Championship

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - No. 1 LSU (14-0) is facing No. 3 Clemson (14-0) in the College Football Playoff National Championship at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Jan. 13.
LSU is competing for its fourth national title in program history. The game marks LSU’s fifth appearance in a college football national title game.
Clemson is currently on a 29 game win streak and is seeking its second-straight national championship victory.
Ironically, the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is the site of Clemson’s last defeat. Clemson lost 24-6 to Alabama on Jan. 1, 2018, in the CFP Semifinal in the Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
LSU’s defeated Clemson 7-0 in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 1959 to claim its first national title victory at Tulane Stadium in New Orleans.
All of the Tigers’ national title appearances have been in New Orleans.
LSU was shut out by Alabama 21-0 in its last national title appearance on Jan. 9, 2012. The Tigers won their last national title on Jan. 7, 2008.
