FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Limited sunshine the next several days with temperatures well above normal

Wednesday through Friday will see similar weather to what we saw Tuesday; that means cloudy with only a few showers. The best chance of rain will be north of I-10 thanks to an area of upper level high pressure over the Gulf of Mexico. Isolated showers and storms will be possible each, but the chance of rain is only 20%. Temperatures will remain well above normal with lows in the 60s and highs in the 70s. Fog will also continue to be an issue in the overnight hours.