FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Limited sunshine the next several days with temperatures well above normal

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As expected, Tuesday was warm and muggy with low clouds and fog around throughout the day; scattered showers and storms were found mostly north of I-10.
Tonight will be warm and muggy with temperatures only dropping a few degrees with lows by Wednesday morning in the upper 60s across SWLA. Fog will also be a serious problem again with visibility less than 1 mile likely and possibly near zero at times. Use caution on area roadways and give yourself extra time to get where you are going.
Wednesday through Friday will see similar weather to what we saw Tuesday; that means cloudy with only a few showers. The best chance of rain will be north of I-10 thanks to an area of upper level high pressure over the Gulf of Mexico. Isolated showers and storms will be possible each, but the chance of rain is only 20%. Temperatures will remain well above normal with lows in the 60s and highs in the 70s. Fog will also continue to be an issue in the overnight hours.
A weak cold front will approach SWLA Thursday but looks like it will dissipate before it can bring any real change to our area. A stronger cold front will arrive Saturday and it will bring colder air back to SWLA. The front will also finally push the rain out of here. So, Sunday and Monday should be cooler and dry!
Next week will likely see the clouds returning as upper level winds come out of the southwest and push disturbances across our area. We will continue to monitor this part of the forecast as some models show colder air in place with precipitation chances climbing. Remember we are talking about an event a week away, so it is pointless to look at finite details this far out in time.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
